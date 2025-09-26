Mapped: Cheapest places for a pint across the UK revealed
The best deals for pub-goers can be found dotted across the UK
The price of a pint continues to rise in the UK, new analysis has shown, as the drastic differences between areas is revealed.
On average, a pint in the UK now costs £5.50 according to the data – but in some locations this figure is approaching a massive £8. The analysis from information service Finder has shown where pub-goers should head for the best deals, and the areas to avoid.
The most expensive location for a pint is London, at an average of £6.83, as the capital continues to be the most costly place to live by most metrics.
This is followed by the nearby Brighton at £6.03 a pint, then Bath and Winchester both at £6.
Next on the list is Edinburgh, at £5.90 a pint. The Scottish capital is comfortably the most expensive place to live in the country, and amongst the most costly in the UK.
The average cost of a pint of beer shot up rapidly during the Covid pandemic, when struggling hospitality businesses increased prices across the board to attempt to recover from the economic downturn.
Thousands of businesses were forced to close across the UK, with many warning that the increased costs put on business at Labour’s last Autumn Budget are renewing pressure on the sector.
Despite the pressures on the pub sector, Finder’s analysis shows that cheaper pints can still be found in many areas of the country.
The location with the cheapest average pint in the UK is Hull, at £3.68 – over £3 cheaper than the London figure. The next cheapest were a cross-nation mix of Dundee (£3.96), Wrexham (£4.00), and Bradford (£4.00).
Eight pubs a week ceased trading across the UK during the first half of 2025, new figures reveal, as industry leaders urge the Treasury to introduce supportive tax measures at the next Budget in November.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the government needs to act quickly to save pubs across the country.
She said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking and there is a direct link between pubs closing for good and the huge jump in costs they have just endured.
“Pubs and brewers are important employers, drivers of economic growth, but are also really valuable to local communities across the country and have real social value.”
