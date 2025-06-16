Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 1.3 million people are at risk of losing key financial support after Labour’s welfare cuts, new analysis has found, as the worst hit areas in the UK are revealed.

The changes will focus chiefly on disability benefits, with the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) most affected. This weekly-paid benefit is designed to help with the associated costs of having a disability, and is claimed by 3.7 million people.

From November 2026, it will effectively become harder to claim as the eligibility criteria for it is tightened. Here’s what that could mean for your area:

The government data, analysed by the Liberal Democrats, shows that around 1.1 million PIP claimants and 200,000 enhanced-rate claimants would lose some of their payment if their assessment were conducted after the changes.

The statistics also break down the impact by constituency, revealing that more deprived areas are likely to be hardest hit.

Liverpool Walton was shown to be the constituency with the most people who could lose support, followed by Blackpool South and Liverpool Riverside. Around 5,000 people in every constituency face losing some PIP payments.

Under the new criteria, around 87 per cent of those claiming the lower level would miss out based on their last point score, the analysis found. A further 13 per cent on the enhanced rate – worth £110.40 a week – would also lose this entitlement.

The government has faced strong criticism over the changes from charities, campaign groups and MPs since they were announced in March.

Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that the plans threaten to plunge 400,000 people into poverty – higher than the OBR’s forecast of 250,000. Meanwhile, a report from a group of cross-party MPs on Monday found that disabled people could lose more than £10,000 a year as a result of the cuts.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that he would not change course despite threats of a backbench revolt, telling reporters: “We have got to get the reforms through and I have been clear about that from start to finish.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said “ ( PA )

Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson, Steve Darling MP said: “Many of the most vulnerable in our society are already on the brink and these figures reveal the scale of the misery that could be inflicted if these cuts go ahead.

“We need to see the government realise that this has the potential to devastate people’s lives and make it much harder to stay in work. Ministers must change course to avoid the real pain that could be inflicted.”

Responding as he released the data, DWP minister Sir Stephen Timms said: “The number of people currently on PIP and did not score 4 points in one category in their last assessment should not be equated with the number who are likely to lose PIP.

“The OBR has determined that 9 in 10 people currently on PIP will still be receiving it by the end of this Parliament. No one will lose access to PIP immediately. The changes, subject to parliamentary approval, would be brought in from November 2026.

“After that date, no one will lose PIP without first being reassessed by a trained assessor or healthcare professional, who assesses individual needs and circumstance.”

The DWP has been contacted for comment.