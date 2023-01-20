The PIP changes in 2023 you need to know

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British recipients of Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will receive more money from April 2023 after chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 10.1 per cent increase in his Autumn Statement of 17 November.

Roughly 3 million people currently receive PIP from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), a state benefit designed to improve living standards for those suffering from long-term physical disabilities or mental health conditions.

According to the DWP, PIP takes into account two assessments of a potential recipient’s needs: daily living and mobility.

This means reviewing what additional financial help they might require to enable them to carry out everyday chores like preparing food, washing, dressing, communicating and socialising or in simply getting around as a result of difficulties arising from their condition.

Any adult aged over 16 but too young to begin receiving a state pension is entitled to claim PIP if they have a disability that inhibits their ability to perform everyday tasks and which they expect to last for at least 12 months or more.

A new applicant will be required to undergo a DWP assessment to establish the extent of their condition’s impact on their day-to-day life.

A score will then be assigned according to the applicant’s ability to perform tasks, which will in turn be used to determine precisely how much money they should be awarded in PIP.

PIP rates for 2023/24

The following weekly rate increases for PIP will come into play from April, as confirmed by Mr Hunt, to ensure recepients are better placed to weather the cost of living crisis.

Daily living

Lower weekly rate - £68.10 (up from the present £61.85 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £101.75 (up from the present £92.40 per week)

Mobility

Lower weekly rate - £26.90 (up from the present £24.45 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £71 (up from the present £64.50 per week)

It should be noted that PIP only applies in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – people living in Scotland need to apply for Adult Disability Payment instead.

For more information on PIP, please visit the UK government, Citizens Advice or Turn2Us websites.