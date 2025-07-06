Urgent police search for missing girl, 12, who vanished in popular seaside town
Dorset Police said they are “growing concerned” about Pixie’s welfare
Police are urgently searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared in Bournemouth on Saturday.
Pixie was last seen at 12:15pm on 5 July in the Westbourne area, but Dorset Police confirmed that she was still missing as of Sunday morning.
Police have said they are “growing concerned for Pixie’s welfare” given her young age.
She is described as five feet four inches tall, with a slim build and long brown wavy hair. She was wearing a brown vest top, black cycling shorts and turquoise trainers when she was last seen, police added.
Dorset Police issued a direct message to Pixie, saying her family are worried and “just want to make sure you are OK”.
Police are urging anyone with information of Pixie’s whereabouts to contact authorities on their website or by calling 101.
Inspector Scott Jones, of Dorset Police, said: “We are growing concerned for Pixie’s welfare due to her young age and that she has now not been seen for a number of hours.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Pixie, or has information about her whereabouts, to please get in touch.
“If you see this appeal Pixie – please get in touch with us or your family as we are all worried about you and just want to make sure you are OK.”