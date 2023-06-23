Urgent search for woman after human placenta found in park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A human placenta has been found by police in Hampshire sparking fears for the welfare of a woman.

The placenta was found in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton on Wednesday and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Hampshire Police said the investigation remains in its early stages and a place cordon was put in place where officers made the shocking discovery.

Officers said they are yet to establish exactly what happened and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Marcus Kennedy, Southampton chief inspector, said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of the person who may have given birth.

“I am making a direct appeal for her to get in touch with us. I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.

“I understand you may be frightened, it is important that you get in touch with us.”

He added:“We want to speak with anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been pregnant, that you think may have been pregnant or may have given birth recently without support.

“Anyone who contacts us can speak with us in complete confidence. Our priority now is to ensure the mother of this child receives the assistance she requires.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries in the Holly Brook Park area today and you will see an increased presence.“If you have any concerns, however insignificant you may believe them to be, please do not hesitate to approach an officer or to call us.”

Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44230246419.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.