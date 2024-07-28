Jump to content

Two men killed in North Yorkshire plane crash

Police say the victims’ next of kin have been informed after two young men died in a plane crash

Tom Watling
Sunday 28 July 2024 15:53
Comments
Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York, in North Yorkshire
Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York, in North Yorkshire (Nigel Roddis/PA Wire)

Two men believed to be a pilot and passenger died after a light aircraft crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.

A two-seater light aeroplane crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby, around 9.50am on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The next of kin of the victims, said to be in their twenties, have been informed and formal identification processes are currently underway.

The force said it was working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances around the incident. No further injuries were reported.

Several police vans and fire engines were seen lining a road near the crash site.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.50am on Sunday morning reporting an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York.

“A number of our resources have responded to the incident.”

Road closures remain in place at the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby at around 9.50am today.

“A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants had crashed in a field.

“Sadly, two men in their 20s believed to be the pilot and passenger have been pronounced dead.

“Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way.

“No further injuries have been reported.”

It added: "We are currently working with the air accident investigation branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.

"Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident."

