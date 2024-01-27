Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Popular Caribbean rum renamed after criticism over slavery link

Spirits producer Maison Ferrand has changed the name of its Plantation rum to Planteray rum

Maira Butt
Saturday 27 January 2024 14:08
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Black Lives Matter protesters block major UK cities

A popular Carribean rum has been rebranded over allegations that the name has “hurtful” links to slavery.

Spirits producer Maison Ferrand changed the name of its Plantation rum to Planteray rum. Bottles with the new name will be rolled out globally from this month.

The company initially promised to change the drink’s name in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

International protests led to widespread discussions on systemic racism and the influences of the colonial past, leading to multiple brands being put under scruntiy for associations that could be offensive.

But delays were caused by trademarking the new name in 120 countries, the company said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in