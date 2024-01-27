Popular Caribbean rum renamed after criticism over slavery link
Spirits producer Maison Ferrand has changed the name of its Plantation rum to Planteray rum
A popular Carribean rum has been rebranded over allegations that the name has “hurtful” links to slavery.
Spirits producer Maison Ferrand changed the name of its Plantation rum to Planteray rum. Bottles with the new name will be rolled out globally from this month.
The company initially promised to change the drink’s name in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
International protests led to widespread discussions on systemic racism and the influences of the colonial past, leading to multiple brands being put under scruntiy for associations that could be offensive.
But delays were caused by trademarking the new name in 120 countries, the company said.