River Thames pier renamed by Uber after campaign over slavery link

A pier in west London has been renamed St Mary’s Wandsworth after anti-racism campaigners criticised its previous name, Plantation Wharf Pier, for its links to slavery.

Located between the Wandsworth Riverside Quarter and Chelsea Harbour piers on the River Thames, the site was acquired by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers in 2019, who have been in consultation with stakeholders and residents regarding the name.

Following outcry in 2021, the name had been under review due to its links with colonialism, with Labour MP Marsha de Cordova previously calling on the nearby housing development Plantation Wharf to change its name.

In a statement, the company said: “From April 7, Plantation Wharf Pier will be known as St Mary’s Wandsworth following productive talks with house/boat residents, with the pier’s signage being updated to reflect the change.

open image in gallery Labour MP Marsha de Cordova has previously called for the pier and the housing development to change its name (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )

“The updated pier name will appear in our new Uber Boat by Thames Clippers timetable and route map, which comes into effect on the same day as the official name change.”

While the housing estate is interested in following suit, its chair of the board of directors, Vanessa Brady, said the route was more complicated.

“For the estate, this is not an unwillingness to negotiate but as a private estate it means any changes must be funded by the residents,” she said. “It is not a simple process, but we will continue to consult with residents to see if they agree to pay for the costs incurred in changing the name and indeed if they want to change their name.

“We can only consult and then act on the wishes of the leaseholders. Another idea would be to receive a fund from the mayor’s office to pay for it.”

Plantation Wharf was first developed in the 1980s, is subdivided into rows labelled with food and fabrics, with Ms de Cordova previously saying the use of names like Cotton Row were “offensive”.