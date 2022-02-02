An eight-year-old boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at an indoor play centre.

The child was given advanced life support after becoming ill at the centre, called Crash Bang Wallop, in Walsall, West Midlands. He was then rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

He died despite efforts by emergency services teams to save him.

West Midlands Police said his death, which was not being treated as suspicious, had been referred to the coroner.

People who had been at the centre at the time praised the employees for their help in the emergency, one writing on Facebook: “The staff was amazing! The lady that works there with the blond hair (not sure of her name) she was incredible and dealt with it amazing! Sending love to everyone involved! Mom was so strong for her boy.”

The centre was closed for the day on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.26pm to reports of a medical emergency on Lindon Road, Walsall.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, two critical care cars from the air ambulance service and the Midlands air ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found a child in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff on the scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further assessment.”

A woman understood to be a family member posted on the centre’s Facebook page: “Thank you to everyone at Crash Bang Wallop for all of your kindness, help and support this evening. It must of been very traumatic for you all. I cannot thank you enough for looking after my family. All our love. Nanny xx”