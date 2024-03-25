Tributes paid to ‘angelic’ mother and daughter, 5, killed in Plymouth crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a mother and daughter who were killed when they were hit by a car in Plymouth on Sunday. Destiny Harrison and her daughter Linnea, five, were struck as they walked home along Victoria Road at 9.45am on Sunday.

The pair sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver, a 74-year-old woman from Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Ms Harrison’s brother Dean posted an emotional tribute on Facebook encouraging people to visit the crash site and leave flowers. He wrote: “RIP angels… no words at all can describe how we are all feeling today. Both of you didn’t deserve this and I miss you so much already. I wish there was a time machine to turn back time and bring you back.”

Her aunt wrote: “Woke up thinking that yesterday morning was some terrible dream. Then reality hits you all over again. My beautiful niece Destiny Harrison and her beautiful five-year-old daughter were both killed by a car while they were walking home yesterday.”

A friend posted on Facebook: “I honestly don’t know what to say or do. I’m still in shock. I love you Destiny Harrison. We may not have seen each other in a while but we have so many memories. Linnea, I have seen you grow from a little baby and I’m so sorry you were taken from your family so young. Until we meet again you’re both together... Rest easy love you more than I can describe 24/03/24 date will stay with me the rest of my life.”

Local child bereavement charity Luna’s Fund said “every single day is a precious gift”. A representative of the charity wrote on Facebook: “We are sending all of our strength and support to her family, friends, Linnea’s schoolfriends and teachers, and everybody affected by these two absolutely devastating losses.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She remains in police custody at this time.

“The road currently remains closed and officers from the roads policing team are carrying out investigations at the scene.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 240 of 24 March.