Thousands still unable to return home as WW2 bombs found in Devon

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes after suspected Second World War explosives were found in two parts of Devon.

The unlinked incidents have seen homes evacuated in Exmouth and Plymouth after the discovery of devices on Wednesday, as emergency services and military specialists continue to work at the respective scenes to make the devices safe.

In Exmouth, a 400m cordon was put in place near the marina after a suspected unexploded device was dredged from the water on Wednesday. According to East Devon District Council, the cordon covers 2,000 properties and the local authority estimated 5,000 people have been evacuated.

Councillor Paul Arnott, leader of East Devon District Council, warned residents may not be able to return to their homes on Thursday.

He told the BBC: "I think it would be dishonest of me not to say there is another night of this, where people are going to have to be in temporary accommodation."

open image in gallery A 400m safety cordon is now in place around Exmouth Marina ( East Devon District Council )

Exmouth Police said on Facebook on Thursday morning: “This is a major incident. There will be significant impacts to the town. This is a very large WW2 German bomb.

“There are multiple emergency services present including bomb disposal teams, and there has been residential evacuations. We would ask people to stay away from the area at this time.”

In Plymouth, a 100m cordon was put in place around a building site in Martin Street, Millbay, following the discovery on Wednesday afternoon. Homes and a hotel were evacuated before people were able to return home in the evening.

open image in gallery Experts have said the bomb in Plymouth is a German drop bomb from the Second World War ( SI UXO )

However, they may be evacuated once more on Thursday so that the device can be made safe. ADS Drilling, working with unexploded ordnance risk mitigation company S.I UXO at the scene, said that the device is a Luftwaffe SC50 general-purpose bomb from the Second World War.

In an update on Wednesday evening, Plymouth Council said: “Royal Navy bomb disposal experts and Police have confirmed that, due to limited daylight and the need for additional equipment, they will not be able to make the device safe this evening.

“The operation will therefore pause overnight and resume tomorrow morning (Thursday 15 January) as their assessment of the device continues.”

Milbay Academy is closed on Thursday and the Moxy Hotel will remain closed until the incident has concluded. People have been advised to avoid the Millbay area.

The Independent has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for comment.