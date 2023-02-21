Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gun laws could be tightened in Britain to ensure the “catastrophic” failings leading up to the Plymouth shooting can never be repeated.

Families of Jake Davison’s victims said gun ownership is a “privilege not a right”, and that legislation dating back to 1968 needs to be urgently rewritten to stop potentially dangerous people being handed deadly weapons.

Davison, 22, murdered his mother before roaming the streets with a pump-action shotgun and killing a three-year-old girl, her father and two other passers-by in August 2021.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has also formally called for legal changes, as has the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, following harrowing inquests into the victims’ deaths.

A coroner will consider their proposals as part of a report on the “prevention of future deaths”, which will make formal recommendations to the government that could dramatically change gun ownership in Britain.

Almost 540,000 people are currently licensed to own a gun in England and Wales, with 522,627 shotgun certificates and 151,218 firearm certificates issued.

Legally-held guns have been used in a series of murders, including the recent shooting at Epsom College where George Pattison shot his wife, Emma, and their seven-year-old daughter dead before killing himself.

Relatives of Plymouth victims Lee and Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington said the shooting was “predictable” and showed the need for radical reforms leading to fewer guns in circulation and more robust safeguards.

“The home secretary must take action and place primary legislation before parliament,” their submission to the coroner said.

“If she does not, she is failing in her duty to protect the public. Any failure by the home secretary to take this action would amount to a betrayal of the victims in this case, and the victims of other such tragedies.”

The families said the Firearms Act 1968 needed to be amended or replaced to take away the current legal presumption that a firearm or shotgun certificate “shall be granted” unless specific circumstances are met.

The families said that a legal distinction between “firearms”, which include rifles, and shotguns is dangerous and should be scrapped.

Floral tributes to the victims of the Plymouth shooting (Getty Images)

Requirements should be added for applicants to demonstrate a “good reason” to own such a weapon, and any claim of sport shooting should need a proven affiliation to an approved club.

Relatives also called for tightened restrictions on the types of firearms and ammunition that can be purchased and how they are stored, creating the power to stop some people from keeping guns in their homes.

They warned that the threshold for banning someone from owning a gun because of previous criminal offences was too high after Davison was given his shotgun back after violent attacks, partly because he was not prosecuted.

Other calls included stricter vetting, a requirement for medical records to be checked and changes to the way people can appeal licence refusals.

Several of the families’ demands were backed by the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, who said that while he does not “shy away” from the inquests’ damning findings over his force, the root causes are “predominantly national”.

In submissions for the coroner’s report, he said existing laws and Home Office guidance were “no longer suitable to address the issues of safe firearms licensing”, and were being inconsistently used by regional police forces.

Arguments on behalf of chief constable Will Kerr said the Firearms Act should be rewritten so that the presumption is that a licence “shall not be granted” unless the applicant has satisfied the police that they are safe to hold a gun.

Biddick Drive, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

He called for a mandatory requirement for doctors to share relevant information on risk, which was never received in Davison’s case, and for police to have strengthened powers to seize guns from private property.

A separate report by the police watchdog also made numerous recommendations for change, which would require enhanced checks on applicants to flag previous police involvement that may not have resulted in a criminal conviction.

The IOPC said the Home Office should add Autism Spectrum Disorder to the list of relevant medical conditions in police guidance, and also backed the removal of any legal distinction between shotgun and firearms certificate.

The watchdog called for a higher bar for the references required in licence applications, to ensure people have “in-depth knowledge of the applicant’s character, circumstances, temperament, and overall fitness to be entrusted with a firearm”, and for open-source research for all applicants.

In Davison’s case, those would have revealed his vocal online interest in incel culture, and his social media discussions of his mental health issues and hatred of his mother.

A separate inquest into Davison’s death will further probe his ideology and the extent to which it affected his actions, although police did not declare the shooting a terror attack because they believed he was primarily driven by mental health issues and personal grievances.

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, will publish his preventing future deaths report with recommendations for change at a future date.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Once received, we will reflect on the coroner’s report, including any recommendations, and respond in due course.”