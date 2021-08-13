Six people, including a gunman, have died in a shooting in Plymouth, with two others injured.

The atrocity, which happened shortly after 6pm on Thursday, is being treated as a domestic incident not terror related.

Police on Friday named the gunman as Jake Davison, a 23-year-old crane operator.

What happened?

A three-year-old girl was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth.

His first victim was a 51-year-old woman, who was known to him, with police saying they had a familial relationship.

He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her 43-year-old male relative in Biddick Drive.

Two further victims were a man, 59, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman, 66, killed at Henderson Place.

Davison then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

In between, Davison shot at a man, 33, and a woman, 53, who survived. They remain in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been "shocked at what was unfolding before them".

A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a "pump action shotgun".

The killer had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

Who are the victims?

Police have not yet issued any names. The deceased were a 51-year-old woman who was known to the offender, a three-year-old girl and a related 43-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman who died later in hospital, the force added.

Police believe Davison turned the gun on himself after carrying out the shootings.

Two other people, a 53-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who were known to each other, were injured at the scene and continue to be treated in hospital. Neither are seriously injured.

Residents of Keyham, an area near the Plymouth docks, reported seeing bodies in the streets and hearing “loud bangs and gunshots”.

Police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez said many in the community “would have witnessed what occured, right in front of their eyes, where they live”

She added that she was “absolutely devastated this morning”.

Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have "any willpower to do anything anymore" in a recording dated July 28.

Prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response."

Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the chief constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."