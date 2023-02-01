Watch: Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs as strike action cripples UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in another session of PMQs.

The pair went head-to-head on another day of strikes across the UK.

Wednesday has seen millions face disruption as industrial action hits schools, trains and universities in the biggest UK strike in 12 years, which has been dubbed “Walkout Wednesday”.

As the government continues to resist the pressure from those demanding more pay and better working conditions, Mr Starmer is likely to focus his attacks once again on the issues at hand.

The prime minister, however, could push back by urging unions to negotiate moving forward.

“We know that there will be significant disruption given the scale of the strike action that is taking place and that will be very difficult for the public trying to go about their daily lives,” a spokesperson for Mr Sunak said of the strikes.

“We are upfront that this will disrupt people’s lives and that’s why we think negotiations rather than picket lines are the right approach.”