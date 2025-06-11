Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs ahead of Rachel Reeves spending review
Watch live as Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions ahead of Rachel Reeves’ much-anticipated spending review on Wednesday (11 June).
PMQs comes after the government announced a massive expansion of who will receive winter fuel payments in a major U-turn following months of backlash.
After weeks of speculation over what the changes would look like, it has now been confirmed that 9 million pensions will be eligible for the payment - a huge uplift from the 1.5 million pensioners who received the payment in winter 2024-25.
After PMQs, the chancellor will stand in the Commons to deliver the government’s spending review.
Some of the announcements have already been made over the last few weeks, but they will now be formally presented to parliament.
Reeves is expected to announce:
- A £30 billion increase in NHS funding, a rise of around 2.8 per cent in real terms.
- An extra £4.5 billion for schools.
- A rise in defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.
- £39 billion for social and affordable housing over the next decade as the Government aims to meet its target of building 1.5 million new homes by the next election.
- £15.6 billion of spending on public transport in England’s city regions
- £16.7 billion for nuclear power projects, the bulk of which will fund the new Sizewell C plant in Suffolk.
- An extension of the £3 bus fare cap until March 2027.
- An extra £445 million for upgrading Welsh railways.
- The Government has also promised £750 million for a new supercomputer – the UK’s most powerful – in Edinburgh.
