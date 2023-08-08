Officers injured as police van flips in crash with ambulance

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been injured after a police van and an ambulance crashed while responding to emergencies in Reading.

Two police officers and a paramedic were injured and were taken to hospital after the two blue-light vehicles collided on Monday evening.

Footage of the aftermath showed the ambulance’s warped bonnet jutting into the side of the overturned police van, as what appeared to be broken glass littered the four-way junction.

Bystander footage shared to social media showed the police van had flipped over (Call_me_07king/Instagram screengrab)

Thames Valley Police was forced to cordon off Southampton Street, Crown Street and Pell Street, which they warned would be closed for some time while officers carried out enquiries.

Those injured in the collision were still in hospital as of 8am on Tuesday morning, by which time the closed roads had been reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or any motororists with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

“The collision occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Southampton Street at the junction with Pell Street and Crown Street in Reading,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“A marked police Vauxhall Vivaro and a marked ambulance Skoda were both under emergency blue light conditions when the collision occurred.

The crash took place at a junction just south of Reading town centre (Google Maps)

(Datawrapper)

“The driver and passenger in the police vehicle and the driver of the ambulance sustained minor injuries and were all taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for treatment, where they remain at this time.

Investigating officer Sergeant Chris Howlett, of the force’s roads policing unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43230351708.

“I would also urge anybody who may have dash-cam, CCTV or camera footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to please submit this to the force via a dedicated portal for this investigation.”

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the collision, the force said, adding: “We thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road is closed.”