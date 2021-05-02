Police launch missing person’s investigation for baby in need of urgent medical care

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a newborn baby whom doctors have warned needs urgent medical treatment.

The baby, whom police have nicknamed ‘Baby Graham’, is around a week old and is the daughter of Azara and Machel Graham.

Mr and Ms Graham were told during a routine post-natal assessment that their baby was suffering from symptoms linked to a serious respiratory condition and that she should be taken to A&E.

But the south London family have not been seen since the appointment on Thursday, according to Metropolitan Police.

The force said it launched a high-risk missing person investigation and has begun conducting urgent inquiries.

They have visited the family’s home in Southwark several times in the last 24 hours, but have found no trace of the couple or the baby.

Police believe it is likely that they are staying with friends or family.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O'Connor, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Baby Graham. Her parents have not followed the medical advice they were given and in doing so, could be putting her health at risk.

"There will be a time and a place to explore their reasons, but right now our priority has to be the safety of this very young baby."

She added: "While we would of course ask the public to keep an eye out for Baby Graham's parents, we believe it's likely they are being accommodated by relatives or associates.

"I would urge those people to put the welfare of this tiny baby girl above any other loyalty they may have and get in touch with the police.

"I would also appeal directly to Azara and Machel to do the right thing and to go to the nearest A&E so that Baby Graham can get the care she needs."

Police are urging anyone who sees the baby or her parents to call police on 999 quoting reference 21MIS011809, while anyone with any other information that could be useful are asked to call 101.