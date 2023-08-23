South Yorkshire Police admits losing three years’ worth of officer body cam footage

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Yorkshire Police has admitted losing over three years’ worth of officer body cam footage due to an “unexplained reduction in data” stored on its computer systems.

The force said it had referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after the footage, recorded between July 2020 and May 2023, was found to be missing.

Around 69 cases have been identified as potentially affected by the loss of data and the force said it was working closely with the victims and Crown Prosecution Service.

Urgent work, led by digital forensic experts, is underway to recover the footage, it added.

Rich Alton, SYP assistant chief constable, apologised for the incident and said a team of people was working around the clock to try to recover the video and check each case.

“I am deeply sorry this has occurred and after we became aware of the loss in data, we notified the Information Commissioner’s Office and began work to attempt to recover it,” he said.

“We’ve had a team of people working around the clock to manually check each case currently within the criminal justice system.”

He added: “We’ve brought in digital forensics specialists to explore how this data loss occurred and to establish if the data can be recovered.

“We will provide an update concerning this when further work has been undertaken. Whilst we remain hopeful, there are no guarantees, so it’s important the victims and the wider public are informed.”

Police record video and audio on bodyworn cameras when they attend all types of incidents and the footage is sometimes used in criminal cases.

It is also reviewed when allegations of wrongdoing are made against officers.

An ICO spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at South Yorkshire Police and are making enquiries.”

The CPS has been contacted for comment.