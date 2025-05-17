Boy, 8, ‘calmly’ calls 999 after finding his mum unconscious at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An eight-year-old boy has been given an award by police for helping his mum get emergency care after finding her unconscious.

Ayaan Juman was alone when he found his mum, Mahabuba, on 30 November on the floor of their house in Soho, Birmingham, but remained calm.

West Midlands Police said he “didn’t panic but knowing that something wasn’t right after he couldn’t wake her called 999 right away and asked for the police.”

The West Midlands Police have given the young boy an award for his actions.

According to the police, while speaking with emergency services, Ayaan “calmly” explained what had happened over the phone, and call handler Rebecca Kelly was able to quickly ascertain that an ambulance needed to be called.

The police said that although Ms Kelly believed there was no immediate threat to Ayaan, she kept him on the line to ensure he stayed safe and well, as officers and an ambulance were dispatched to his house.

Police officers carried out a welfare check on Ayaan, and an ambulance crew took him and his mum to the hospital, where she received the treatment she needed.

West Midlands Police said: “We were so impressed with how Ayaan handled the situation that we nominated him for an award and he received his certificate at a ceremony hosted by Chief Constable Craig Guildford in February this year. We also invited Ayaan and his mum to a behind-the-scenes look at the place that took his 999 call.”

Keri Drew, contact handling supervisor, nominated Ayaan for his award. She said: “Ayaan was fully deserving of his award, especially as he’s so young. He found himself in a situation that would scare and worry a lot of us as adults, but he stayed calm and knew exactly what to do. Thanks to his actions, Mahabuba got the care she needed, and we’re all pleased to hear that she’s feeling a lot better now.

“I’ve got to commend my colleague Rebecca as well for how she handled the call. She made sure that Ayaan was OK and reassured him throughout that help was quickly on its way.”