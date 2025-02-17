Man, 47, is charged with murder of missing woman who is feared dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman who is feared dead as police search for her body.

Julie Buckley, 54, from the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers “have always aimed to find her alive, but evidence suggests she has come to serious harm”.

Police declared the case a no-body murder investigation on Friday.

The force said on Sunday that 47-year-old Karl Hutchings, of Christchurch, has been charged with her murder.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said police have been trying to piece together Ms Buckley’s movements before she disappeared.

He appealed for anyone who has seen her in the past few weeks to get in touch.

“We know she has links to places in the surrounding area including March, Manea and Chatteris so I would urge people who live in those areas to consider if they have information that could be of use to our inquiry,” he said.

“We are in touch with family of Julie and specially trained officers are keeping them up to date on the police inquiry at this very difficult time.”

A court officer said Hutchings appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday and is next due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that a 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Christchurch, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are being held in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team via the dedicated online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1

Anyone without internet access is asked to call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.