Police investigating sexual assault of boy in tent seize 1,500 hours of CCTV

Police investigating after an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in his tent at a campsite have seized more than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage.

Officers have also visited almost 100 properties as part of extensive door-to-door inquiries following the incident at the Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit, Highland, on Thursday July 31.

A man entered the boy’s tent between 12.20am and 1am that day and sexually assaulted the child before leaving the area.

The boy’s family was in a tent next to him and police previously said that the child’s father saw the suspect walk away from his son’s tent.

One week on from the incident, police said that a dedicated team of officers is continuing “extensive inquiries”, including tracing visitors who were staying at the campsite at the time of the sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are fully committed to finding the individual responsible.

“Please be assured there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and officers have seized more than 1,500 hours of public and private CCTV footage.

“As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers.

“We have had a good response from the public so far, but I would again urge anyone with information to please come forward.

“Please think back – were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching the suspect’s description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. It could prove crucial to our investigation.”

The suspect is described as a bald, white man, aged between 35 and 50 years old and about 5ft 10in tall.

Police previously said that the boy’s father overheard the incident and came out to see the man walking away from the tent.

Detectives said the suspect spoke back to the boy’s father, who had asked what he was doing, before walking off.

Officers said the eight-year-old had been left “traumatised and upset” by the incident at the campsite in the Highlands.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the boy and his family.

Superintendent Judy Hill said: “I would like to thank everyone for their help so far, including local businesses.

“We understand this incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community.

“I would encourage anyone with any concerns, or any information, to approach local officers or call 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0167 of July 31 2025.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.