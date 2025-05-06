Police probe launched after two killed in superbike ‘chain reaction’ collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an investigation after two superbike riders died in a “chain reaction” collision during a championship race.

Eleven riders fell at the first corner of the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park, Cheshire, on Monday afternoon.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, were both treated trackside but later died, organisers MotorSport Vision Racing said.

It said a third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, sustained “significant injuries”.

The competition was stopped immediately and medical services were deployed.

Rider number 86, Mr Jenner, was taken to the circuit medical centre and given further resuscitation treatment but died from a “catastrophic head injury”, the organisers said.

Mr Richardson, number 28, was taken to the medical centre with “severe chest injuries” and later died while he was being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, they added.

Meanwhile, Mr Tunstall was treated on the track and then taken to the medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with “significant back and abdominal injuries”.

The organisers said another five riders were treated in the medical centre with minor injuries, but did not need to be transferred to hospital.

Superbikes are highly-modified vehicles and BSB said they are “both quick and powerful” – with engines going up to 200bhp (brake horsepower).

Mr Jenner became the 2024 British GP2 champion and was signed to Rapid Honda.

The British superbike team said the rider is from Crowborough, East Sussex, and won the GP2 title with 18 wins out of 20 race finishes.

It added: “Owen has impressed us all at Rapid Honda over recent seasons and his career is on a clear ascendancy.

“He should be a title challenger in British Supersport in 2025.”

New Zealand superbike racer Mr Richardson was in the Astro JJR HIPPO Suzuki team sponsored by Hippo waste removal service.

Hippo announced it had renewed its partnership with Mr Richardson in April this year and published a statement from the rider who they said had transitioned from “crafting bespoke kitchens to competing on the UK’s premier racing circuits”.

Describing his 2024 season, Mr Richardson said: “We had some good moments along the way, but also our fair share of struggles… but I’m proud of how the Astro JJR HIPPO Suzuki team and I worked throughout the season to make the most of every moment”.

New Zealand Hutt City councillor Brady Dyer said on Facebook his thoughts were with Mr Richardson’s friends and family.

“Shane was proud to be from Wainuiomata and was admired both locally and abroad for his skill and passion,” he said.

“This is a heartbreaking loss, and I know many in our community will be feeling it deeply.”

New Zealand motorcyclist Cormac Buchanan said Mr Richardson was one of the “best people I ever had the privilege of sharing the track with, not only a super talented rider but a down-to-earth person away from it”.

Whites Powersports, a sponsor of Mr Richardson, said in an Instagram post their team had been “extremely saddened” by the news of his death.

“Shane will be remembered by many as a great racer, person, and father,” they said.

“Our thoughts go out to Shane’s young family and friends during this tough time.”

Cheshire Police said: “Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon.

“Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police.”