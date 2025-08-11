Murder victim was ‘beloved’ father and grandfather, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who was killed in Co Down has been described by his family as a “beloved” father and grandfather.

The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was in his 50s, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating if his death is linked to an attack on a priest in the town, Fr John Murray.

A 30-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In a statement, Mr Brannigan’s family said: “In the midst of our shock, pain and total heartbreak at the news of the brutal murder of our beloved dad, grandad, son and brother Stephen yesterday, we want to convey our sincere thanks to all those who have surrounded us with such love and care in the hours that have followed.

“We want to express our particular thanks to those who organised and gathered for the beautiful prayer vigil in St Brigid’s Church in the town on Sunday evening.

“It means so much to us at this difficult time and reflects the very special people who make up the Marian Park and wider Downpatrick community.”

The family said they wanted to convey their concern for Fr Murray, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The statement added: “Fr John is highly respected by our family and by all in our community.

“It is so typical of his kindness that he was willing to reach out in trust to someone he believed was in distress, despite the obvious risk to himself.

“With so many others, we pray for his full recovery and thank him for his own prayers for us which he has conveyed through the priests of the parish.

“Stephen was known among his neighbours and friends as someone who was always willing to help out, ready to do whatever needed to be done for the good of others.

“Even the day before he died, he was tending the graves of friends and neighbours, as he did, almost every day, the grave of his late wife Dorenda, who died five years ago from cancer.

“Stephen faced many difficult issues in his life. We know his life was not perfect. But for us, he was our dad, our grandad, our son and our brother.

“His rock through all of this was Dorenda. We pray they will be reunited now in perfect peace and love.”