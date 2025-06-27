Police searching for boy, 13, believe he entered river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police leading a major search operation for a missing 13-year-old boy believe he entered the River Tees.

Dozens of emergency service personnel have joined the search for Mylo Capilla, who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.

Cleveland Police said Mylo was believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens and entered the water.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dave Sutherland said: “Since the report at 9pm last night, officers have been conducting extensive searches throughout the night to try and find Mylo.

“These searches are continuing this morning with specialist teams including the police drone and dogs alongside support from Cleveland Fire Brigade, National Police Air Service, marine water and mountain rescue.

“This is understandably hugely distressing for Mylo’s family, friends and the wider community.

“While I know members of the public want to help, I would ask you not to search near the river for your own safety and to allow specialist teams to do their job.

“Instead, can I please ask you to speak directly to an officer at the scene.

“We are doing all we can to find Mylo and I would ask anyone who has information to please get in touch by calling 101.”

More than 12 hours after the alarm was raised, the police helicopter continued to fly over a short span of the Tees.

A police cordon was in place in Ramsey Gardens, around 200 metres from the river, to keep the public away from the search area.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service was also on the scene.

One local said the Muddies was a large area stretching along the riverbank and was a known place for children and young people to play.

And Andy Campbell, 64, said the strong sense of community in Ingleby Barwick meant people wanted to help.

He said: “This is one of the biggest housing estates in Europe and most families have children or grandchildren, and people think ‘If this was me, I would hope people will help’, it’s the way we are around here.

“It’s very family-orientated.”