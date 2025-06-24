Second man held over disappearance of 34-year-old woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman last seen more than a month ago have made a second arrest.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last sighted in Coventry in May and her family raised concerns after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Tuesday and is still in custody, West Midlands Police said.

A man aged 53 who was arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap has been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues, the force added.

Officers investigating Ms Coulson’s disappearance released CCTV on Monday of her near St Mary and Benedict Church on Raglan Street in Coventry to encourage anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

A food bank was in operation at the time and she was last seen leaving the church with food and a carrier bag.

She is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie with large red writing on the back, black jeans with tears in the front, and white footwear, and had a small black handbag worn on her left side.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is moving very quickly and this second arrest is a significant development.

“But it’s still really important that we hear from anyone who has information about her movements or her whereabouts to get in touch. Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

In a press conference on Monday, Ms Coulson’s twin sister Kirsten said her sibling was known to be a sex worker in the Coventry area and lived a “chaotic” life.

The force said Ms Coulson is known to have previously travelled around Coventry, Atherstone and Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.