Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has announced plans to abolish the role of police and crime commissioners (PCCs) across England and Wales.

First established in 2012, these elected officials are currently responsible for setting police force budgets and appointing chief constables in their respective areas.

Ministers intend to scrap the positions in 2028, coinciding with the next scheduled elections, a move projected to save at least £100 million which will be redirected to neighbourhood policing.

Their duties concerning policing arrangements will instead be absorbed by mayors and local council leaders.

The decision was confirmed by policing minister Sarah Jones in the House of Commons on Thursday.

In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The introduction of Police and Crime Commissioners by the last government was a failed experiment.

“I will introduce new reforms so police are accountable to their local mayoralties or local councils.

“The savings will fund more neighbourhood police on the beat across the country, fighting crime and protecting our communities.”

open image in gallery Ministers intend to scrap police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in 2028, coinciding with the next scheduled elections ( PA Media )

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp has accused the government of “tinkering around the edges”, which policing minister Sarah Jones has denied.

Mr Philp told the Commons: “The minister mentioned at the beginning the government’s plans to bring forward a police reform white paper, announced, from memory, about a year ago.

“But there hasn’t been a single sniff of that white paper since then. Perhaps she can tell us when we can expect it and why the government is so bereft of ideas, it has taken a year or more to publish that white paper.

“Now, today’s statement about police and crime commissioners represents, in my view, a tinkering around the edges from a government which is failing on crime and policing.

“If you like, it is simply rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, because this government is failing, police numbers are falling – they fell by 1,300 during Labour’s first year in office on a like-for-like March-to-March comparison – and not only are police numbers falling, they are continuing to fall and will drop even more this year.”

open image in gallery Police and crime commissioners were first introduced in 2012 and their responsibilities include setting budgets for their police forces and appointing the most senior officer – the chief constable – for their area ( PA Wire )

In her response, Ms Jones said: “Saving £100 million, I think, is quite substantial and not ‘tinkering around the edges’ as he suggests.

“But what I would say to him is, if he waits a few more weeks, he will see the reform agenda that the Home Secretary (Shabana Mahmood) is designing in its totality.

“And it will put policing on a much better footing than he left it.”

Reacting to the announcement, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) chairwoman Emily Spurrell said the body is “deeply disappointed by this decision and the lack of engagement with us”.

She warned: “Abolishing PCCs now, without any consultation, as policing faces a crisis of public trust and confidence, and as it is about to be handed a much stronger national centre, risks creating a dangerous accountability vacuum.”

Ms Spurrell, who is also PCC Merseyside, said having directly-elected PCCs has “transformed policing accountability”.