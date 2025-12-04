Eight arrested on suspicion of roles in multimillion-pound drugs conspiracy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people have been arrested in early morning raids after police uncovered drugs laboratories on an industrial scale believed to be one of the biggest operations the UK has ever seen.

Ten warrants were executed at residential properties across Merseyside on Wednesday morning by officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

At one property, in Prescot, Merseyside, police used a saw to cut through the front door before detaining a 68-year-old man inside.

He was brought out to a police van wearing shorts and with a jacket over his head, covering his face.

The eight arrests, on suspicion of production of class A and B drugs and conspiracy to supply class A and B, were part of an investigation which began two and a half years ago when police in South Wales detained a Liverpool-based suspect with an estimated £1 million worth of amphetamines.

Inspector Danny Murphy said as part of the operation, warrants were carried out in April 2024 on industrial premises in Bootle and Huyton, one where a tonne of suspected heroin adulterant was found and the other where 550kg of what was believed to be cocaine adulterant was discovered.

At the same time as those warrants, officers searched a residential premises in St Helens where a suspected amphetamine laboratory, with 80kg of the drug, was found.

He said: “We think the laboratory set-ups and the industrial scale of it at the time, in 2023, was the biggest we’ve seen in the UK, so it’s a big investigation, a very detailed one.”

Mr Murphy said the organised crime group was suspected of transporting the drugs across the country in a multimillion-pound conspiracy.

Those arrested are alleged to have been “significant players” and to have carried out a number of roles within the suspected criminal enterprise, including “cooking” the drugs and couriering across the country, as well as organising.

Mr Murphy said they believed drugs were imported to the country before being bulked out with adulterants in the labs, potentially making millions of pounds of profit for the crime group.