Police attacked with petrol bombs after dissident republican parade

Police have been attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks after a dissident republican parade in Londonderry.

A senior police officer said young people were used to “shield the masked individuals” during the disorder in what she said was “child criminal exploitation”.

Two men, aged 30 and 55, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Street Station for questioning.

A van and a number of items were also seized.

The annual parade in Derry, which marks the Easter Rising against British rule in Dublin in 1916, involved a colour party of men carrying flags and wearing paramilitary-style uniforms with their faces covered.

The march, which started in the Creggan estate, concluded with speeches at Free Derry corner in the Bogside area of the city.

Nearby, a crowd of mostly young people threw several petrol bombs and fireworks at police vehicles stationed close to the city’s historic walls overlooking the Bogside.

The area was closed to the public for a period during the disorder.

The dissident republican event has sparked similar scenes of violence in previous years.

In a change of approach from recent years, the organisers of the parade – the National Republican Commemoration Committee – had applied to the Parades Commission for permission for the Easter Monday event.

In its determination allowing the march to proceed, the commission explicitly prohibited the wearing of paramilitary-style clothes and flags linked to proscribed organisations.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, area commander of Derry City & Strabane, called the involvement of young people an “utterly shameful” attempt to distract and shield masked individuals.

“Despite the claim by organisers of today’s Easter Monday parade who said they wanted to hold a dignified commemoration, what we saw was the complete opposite,” she said.

“From the commencement of the parade to when it dispersed, we saw masked individuals, which we believe at this time to be a breach of the Parades Commission determination.

“As these masked individuals made their way towards the dispersal point on Lecky Road, disorder developed in the area of Nailors Row from around 2.50pm.

“Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown which resulted in nearby Bishop Street (Without) being closed for a time for public safety reasons.

“Members of the public were diverted away from that area in the City Walls.

“This disorder involving young people was orchestrated. We have no doubt about this.

“Young people were shamelessly and deliberately used in an attempt to distract from and shield the masked individuals as they took cover in a gazebo following the parade in the area of St Joseph’s Place to change out of their parade clothing.

“This is child criminal exploitation. It is utterly shameful.”

The DUP has called for police action following the parade.

The party’s MLA for Foyle Gary Middleton said: “I am deeply concerned by today’s republican parade in Londonderry, which blatantly defies the Parades Commission’s determination.

“The display of paramilitary-style uniforms, proscribed flags and symbols associated with terrorism is not only provocative to the people of this city who want to move forward in peace, but also outside the law.”

He said the event represented a “glorification of terror and a rejection of the democratic path”.

“It is unacceptable that, in 2025, we are still witnessing such public displays of hatred and division,” he added.

“The PSNI have monitored this parade but their action must not stop at that. There must be charges and prosecutions for any breaches of the law. Those who flout legal rulings and glorify terrorism must face the consequences.

“Londonderry deserves better. The vast majority of people, from all backgrounds, want a peaceful future free from the shadow of violence. We stand with them.”