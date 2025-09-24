Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Staffordshire Police dog team, praised for their courage during last summer’s riots, is due to receive a national award.

The squad was deployed to Tamworth on 4 August, 2024, where they faced a hail of bricks and fireworks.

Pc Leah Smith from the team, who works with a dog called Bones, who was burned by a firework, described the ordeal.

"Having fireworks hurled at us was one of the scariest situations I’ve experienced," she said. "We couldn’t escape the situation as we knew we needed to protect the front line."

Police dog Vixen was also injured after she was kicked and hit with a brick during the disorder.

They will be presented with the Police Dog Team of the Year award at the annual Thin Blue Paw Awards at the Kennel Club in London on Wednesday.

Colleague Pc Ruth Jones, who handles a German Shepherd called Ebony, said: “This deployment was one of the most intense and challenging experiences of my career.

“It was a day of extreme hostility that tested every aspect of our training, teamwork, and resilience.”

open image in gallery A police dog squad from Staffordshire Police was deployed to Tamworth on 4 August 2024 where they were pelted with bricks and fireworks ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

An individual award will go to another service animal who found a key piece of evidence as part of an investigation into a car crash that killed an eight-month-old baby in May last year.

Pc Dan Cuthbertson and his dog Louie were sent out to the scene of the collision in Durham, without knowing at that time that he knew the victims Zackary Blades and the baby’s aunt Karlene Warner, who had both been killed.

Louie became a police dog after being abandoned in Gateshead, then rescued and trained up by Durham Police to be a digital detection dog.

The dog found a mobile phone belonging to the driver of the car that had hit the Peugeot 308 in which Miss Warner and Zackary were travelling.

It showed that drink driver Darryl Anderson had made several calls and sent a string of text messages while driving, and had taken a photo within a second of the fatal crash that showed he was travelling at 141mph.

open image in gallery Retired police dog Fiji from Surrey Police received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Thin Blue Paw Awards at the Kennel Club in London ( Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA Wire )

Pc Cuthbertson said: “No matter what job you do, you always give your all and want to get results but when it’s so personal, it means everything.

“The scene was in tatters. Louie was so focused and worked around all the difficulties the scene posed.”

Other awards go to Humberside Police dog Yoiko, who received the Outstanding Bravery Award for defending his handler, Pc Tom Marsden, from a man wielding a shovel in a room where he had set the curtains and furniture on fire.

The dog was given a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s as a reward after the standoff in Hull.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will go to retired police dog Fiji from Surrey Police, while a Lifesaver Award will go to Dutch from Cleveland Police, who, along with handler Pc Josh Lindley, saved the life of a missing man in Hartlepool during his first shift.

open image in gallery Louie was rescued from the streets of Gateshead and became one of Durham police's first digital detection dogs ( Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA Wire )

Pc Leandra McCurry from Leicestershire Police will be given a Special Recognition Award for her commitment to her career despite setbacks and bereavements, while Pc Marissa Barwell from Surrey Police will receive the Crimefighting Duo Award for her work with her dog, Ella.

Thin Blue Paw Foundation chairman Kieran Stanbridge said: “The Thin Blue Paw Foundation was set up to celebrate, protect and support both working and retired police dogs across the UK.

“Every day, police dogs and their handlers put their lives on the line to protect the public and fight crime.

“We launched the Thin Blue Paw Awards to celebrate these incredible dogs and everything they achieve in the line of duty.”