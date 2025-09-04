Police continue investigations into disorder at asylum seeker hotel protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating incidents of disorder at protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers have arrested 32 people, with 21 of them being charged.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charges and his trial began last week.

Essex Police said they are continuing investigations into disorder at a number of protest events in Epping in July.

The force said it has made 32 arrests in connection with incidents of disorder, with 21 people being charged.

Police said officers are also continuing to investigate an incident which saw two Bell Hotel security staff being seriously assaulted shortly before 8pm on July 13.

The force said the injuries sustained by the security staff were “extremely serious”, with one victim requiring two facial surgery operations and ongoing medical care.

The second victim sustained a serious wound to the back of his head, which also required medical treatment.

Both continue to be supported by officers.

Essex Police said two brothers, Brandon McPharlane, 19, and Callum McPharlane, 18, both of James Street, Epping, have been charged and appeared in court last month.

Brandon McPharlane has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and racially aggravated assault.

Callum McPharlane has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 21 and were remanded into custody to next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 18, the force said.

The force said its investigation is continuing, and appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the High Road area of Epping between 7pm and 9pm on July 13 to come forward.

Police have also made a photo appeal, and are working to identify another man as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on the security staff.

Officers have also released images of six people who they want to identify as part of the wider investigation into the incidents of disorder in Epping.

Anyone who can identify any of the people pictured is asked to get in contact as soon as possible.

Information can be submitted on the dedicated online portal:mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020125R59-PO2.

People can also make an anonymous report to independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.