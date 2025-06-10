Police treating death of young man missing for month as unexplained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a young man who went missing more than a month ago is being treated as unexplained, police have said.

Police Scotland said extensive inquiries are being carried out following the discovery of a body in the search for Cole Cooper, 19.

He was reported missing on May 9 having last been seen in Longcroft, near Falkirk, by a witness on May 7.

A body was found at about 4.15pm on Friday June 6 in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock, Falkirk, following a major search.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, Mr Cooper’s family have been informed and police said dedicated officers continue to support them.

Mr Cooper was last spotted on CCTV on Sunday May 4 in Longcroft and officers revisited the scene on June 8 and spoke to more than 150 people.

Police said that establishing Mr Cooper’s movements between Sunday May 4 and Wednesday May 7 is a priority for officers.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “Cole Cooper’s disappearance and the circumstances leading up to it remain unexplained.

“We remain in regular contact with the family to ensure they are kept up to date with all aspects of the investigation.

“We will continue to support them and provide them with updates as our inquiries progress.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to piece together Cole’s last movements and find answers for his loved ones.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, is urged to speak to police if they have not already done so.”

Mr Cooper was last seen by family on either May 2 or 3 and he appeared on CCTV at about 6am on May 4 in Longcroft, where he tried but failed to access his father’s home.

He was last seen at about 8.45pm on May 7 on the A803 near Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft, when he asked a school friend for a lift, which he was not given.

Police are appealing for CCTV from the wider Banknock area, particularly close to the A803 Kilsyth Road.

Officers are examining more than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage and are continuing door-to-door inquiries in Longcroft and Banknock.

In a statement posted on the Missing Person Cole Cooper group on social media, his family said they were “completely broken”.

They said: “With shattered hearts, we share the devastating news that our beloved Cole, who was missing, has been found – but not in the way we hoped or prayed for.

“Our worst fears have become reality, and we are now living a nightmare we can’t wake up from.”

The statement added: “Cole, you were our world – and now our world will never be the same.

“Your life was only just beginning. The world didn’t get to know the light you carried, but we did – and we will carry it with us, always.”

The family said they have been left with unanswered questions and thanked all those who have supported them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday May 9 2025.