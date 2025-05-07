Police investigating death of boy, 14, after fire make fresh appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy after a fire at an industrial estate are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

The body of Layton Carr was found inside a building at Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening.

Thirteen boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later released on bail pending further inquiries.

On Wednesday, Northumbria Police said officers now believe a number of people, including Layton, attended the industrial park on Friday evening, and a fire was lit.

Officers said the investigation remains at an early stage but they are focusing on identifying all of those who were there.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton said: “A thorough investigation is under way as we determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that night.

“Our thoughts remain with Layton’s family and friends as they begin to process the loss of their loved one.

“I’d like to thank those who have co-operated and provided us with information so far.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area of Fairfield industrial park on the evening of Friday May 2 to get in touch – regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, it could really assist our inquiries.

“If you have not yet spoken with police, please come forward.”

The force has set up a major incident public portal (MIPP) with a dedicated website link for anyone wanting to provide information.

Mr Atherton said: “We’re aware of footage and information circulating online, and I’d like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public not to speculate on details of the incident.

“If you’re aware of any footage or information that has been or is currently being circulated, please upload it to our dedicated MIPP tile.

“It’s also important to note that anyone suspected of a crime must not be named publicly for legal reasons and those who are under 18 have anonymity.”

In a statement released through Northumbria Police earlier this week, Layton’s family said he was “such a kind, caring and loving boy”.

The statement said: “Despite his cheeky side Layton had an absolute heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

“He was loved by all that met him, and it showed.”

They added: “He was a family boy that loved his mam and sisters more than anything in the world.

“Layton, we love you more than any words can ever explain. You will be missed more than you’ll ever know. Our bright and beautiful boy”.

Ten fire appliances were dispatched and discovered a “severe fire within a section of one of the buildings”, firefighters said.

In a joint statement, local councillors Amanda Wintcher, Ian Patterson and Paul Diston previously said they had been “in touch with residents about concerns regarding anti-social behaviour at Fairfield industrial estate and the former Harrison’s slipway site nearby for some time”.

Contact had been made with Securitas, Gateshead Council, the fire service and Northumbria Police and “some actions” had been taken, they added.

By Wednesday afternoon a GoFundMe appeal set up to support Layton’s mother had reached more than £20,000 raised across 1,400 donations.

Members of the public can provide information by going to the major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP25C05-PO1