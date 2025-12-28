Rooftop hotel blaze extinguished by firefighters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters have extinguished a hotel blaze that led to the evacuation of guests and a nearby soup kitchen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street in the centre of Glasgow when the alarm was raised at 6.20pm on Saturday.

Firefighters were met with a “well-developed” blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building housing the Revolver hotel.

Guests from the Revolver and the House of Gods hotel, which is in an adjoining building, were evacuated as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A nearby soup kitchen was also evacuated as a precaution.

Police have said the fire is not being treated as deliberate.

The fire was extinguished by Sunday afternoon however SFRS said one fire engine remained at the scene on a watching brief.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Revolver Glasgow said the fire happened on the rooftop of the building.

A hotel spokesman said: “Emergency services attended promptly, and the situation was brought under control.

“We are pleased to confirm that all guests and staff were safely evacuated and that there have been no reported injuries. The safety and wellbeing of everyone on site remains our absolute priority.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities as assessments continue. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the teams at Mercure and Social Hub for their swift support in assisting with alternative accommodation for our guests during this time.”

Glassford Street, which was closed between Ingram Street and Trongate, reopened shortly after 7am on Sunday having been closed following the incident.

Glasgow Labour MP Paul Sweeney posted on Saturday on X: “Awful to see a fire break out in the roof of the Revolver Hotel and Polo Lounge.

“I hope no-one is hurt and the fire can be contained.

“The old Scottish Legal Life Building by Alexander Skirving dates from 1889 and is one of Glasgow’s earliest red sandstone commercial buildings.”

He later praised the work of firefighters, saying: “Heroic work by these firefighters who have successfully contained a blaze that looked like it was on the brink of consuming one of Glasgow’s finest Victorian commercial buildings. Thank you!”

Homeless Project Scotland said its soup kitchen, which is in the area, was evacuated as a precaution.

In a post on social media, it said: “Everyone is safe. Emergency services attended.

“For safety reasons, the soup kitchen is now closed until further notice while the situation is assessed.”