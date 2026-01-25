Police investigating six infection-linked deaths at Glasgow hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating the deaths of six patients who are thought to have acquired infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) – which has a duty to investigate all sudden and unexplained deaths – has instructed officers from Police Scotland to act.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the deaths of three adults and three children are under investigation.

In 2021, the COPFS confirmed that investigations were under way into four deaths including that of 10-year-old Milly Main who died in 2017.

It is understood that a further two cases are being investigated as potentially linked to the hospital environment.

These are the deaths of Tony Dynes in May 2021 and Andrew Slorance in December 2020.

In closing submission to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde accepted there was probably a “causal connection” between infections suffered by patients and the hospital environment, in particular the water system.

NHSGGC has offered a “sincere and unreserved apology” to the patients and families affected, and said the QEUH and Royal Hospital for Children are safe today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “COPFS asked Police Scotland to investigate a number of deaths at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, Glasgow. Police Scotland has submitted a report to COPFS.

“As this investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A spokesperson for NHSGGC said: “We can confirm that we are continuing to support this investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “A thorough and independent investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”