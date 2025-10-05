Storm Amy road worker assaulted while using chainsaw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A road worker clearing trees with a chainsaw during Storm Amy was attacked in an “outrageous” assault by a motorist who pushed him into a ditch, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident which happened while the man was working on the A82 in the Glen Goy area, about a mile and a half north of Spean Bridge in the Highlands at around noon on Saturday.

The suspect, who was driving a grey left-hand-drive Renault van, approached the road worker and pushed him into a ditch, police said.

Police condemned the attack, which happened while Met Office yellow weather warnings of wind were in place, as “completely unacceptable”.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured, however, the fact he was attacked whilst operating a chainsaw is outrageous and so dangerous.

“The worker was doing his job in challenging weather conditions to ensure the road network was reopened, and it is completely unacceptable that he was subjected to this behaviour.”

The suspect is described as white, aged between his mid 40s and 50, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with grey facial hair.

He was wearing a blue beanie hat, a black Rab waterproof jacket and blue jeans and is believed to have spoken with a French or Italian accent.

The van is thought to have possibly been a Trafic model and had a foreign number plate featuring the numbers 7532.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time are asked to check dashcam footage in case the vehicle is on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1541 of Saturday October 4, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or through Police Scotland’s website.