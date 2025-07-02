Police investigate Bob Vylan over ‘death to IDF’ call at gig before Glastonbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Punk duo Bob Vylan are being investigated by police after allegedly calling for “death to every single IDF soldier out there” at a concert one month before Glastonbury.

The pair are already being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police over their appearance at Worthy Farm when rapper Bobby Vylan led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their livestreamed performance at the Somerset music festival last weekend.

In video footage, Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, appears to be at Alexandra Palace telling crowds: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”

The pair had supported Iggy Pop at the London venue on his tour on May 28, a month before Glastonbury.

A Met Police spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Officers are investigating comments allegedly made during a concert at Alexandra Palace earlier this year.

“The decision to investigate follows the emergence of footage which appears to have been filmed at the venue on 28 May 2025.”

It is not clear when the investigation was launched.

The probe comes after it was revealed Bob Vylan will no longer play Radar festival in Manchester

The duo were due to headline the Saturday slot but no longer appear in the line-up.

A statement posted on Radar festival’s Instagram account said: “Bob Vylan will not be appearing at Radar festival this weekend.”

It has since updated its website, changing the Saturday slot to “Headliner TBA” (to be announced).

In response, the group shared the festival’s statement on their Instagram story, adding the caption: “Silence is not an option. We will be fine, the people of Palestine are hurting. Manchester we will be back.”

The rap group had issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up” after Avon and Somerset police began its investigation.

The BBC has also faced criticism for livestreaming the set and has since apologised, describing the chants as “antisemitic sentiments” that were “unacceptable”.

It later emerged BBC director-general Tim Davie was at Glastonbury while the performance was being livestreamed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The director-general was informed of the incident after the performance and at that point he was clear it should not feature in any other Glastonbury coverage.”

On Monday, the group were banned from entering the US, ahead of their tour, with deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau revoking the duo’s visas for their “hateful tirade at Glastonbury”.

They have also been pulled from their upcoming performance at a German music venue.

Bob Vylan are expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.