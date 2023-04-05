Police release picture of ‘lost’ girl, 6, who knocked on stranger’s door

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have shared a photograph of a six-year-old girl who is missing in Devon.

Searches are continuing for the young girl, who was last seen on Wednesday morning in the Hele area of Torquay.

Police were called to the area at around 11am this morning after the girl, possibly aged around 6, knocked on the door of a stranger’s property.

(Devon and Cornwall Police)

It was reported the girl said she was “lost” before running in the direction of Farm Foods on Hele Road, the force said.

She is described as white, of “skinny build”, with long blonde hair tied up in pigtails and wearing a black coat.

Police are continuing to search the Hele area of Torquay (Devon and Cornwall Police)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Our primary objective is to identify and find this little girl so that we can check her safety and welfare.

“Officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in efforts to identify her and searches are ongoing to find her.

“The girl didn’t present as being in distress or upset and was last seen running in the direction of Farm Foods at around 11am.

The girl was last seen running in the direction of Farm Foods on Hele Road (Google Maps)

“We have released a CCTV picture of her in hopes that someone might recognise her and let us know who she is.”

Police also confirmed to Devon Live that a police helicopter was involved in the search for the girl. It was seen circling the Dawlish coast and Exmouth earlier today.

Anyone who recognises the girl in the image or has any information which may assist police is asked to call 999 quoting log 227 of 5 April.