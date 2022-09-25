Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twelve people have been arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” after clashes outside the Iranian Embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, the force said.

The disorder initially broke out in the immediate vicinity of the embassy, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted. Masonry, bottles and other projectiles were thrown, Scotland Yard said.

Large and peaceful demonstrations have taken place outside the embassy in recent days, as widespread protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police spread from Iran to countries across the globe.

More follows...