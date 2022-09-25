Jump to content

Five officers ‘seriously injured’ after police and protesters clash outside Iranian Embassy in London

Andy Gregory
Sunday 25 September 2022 22:53
Comments

Twelve people have been arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” after clashes outside the Iranian Embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, the force said.

The disorder initially broke out in the immediate vicinity of the embassy, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted. Masonry, bottles and other projectiles were thrown, Scotland Yard said.

Large and peaceful demonstrations have taken place outside the embassy in recent days, as widespread protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police spread from Iran to countries across the globe.

More follows...

