Twelve people have been arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” after clashes outside the Iranian Embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police has said, as protesters demanded an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, according to the force.

The disorder initially broke out in the immediate vicinity of the embassy in Knightsbridge, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted, Scotland Yard said, adding that masonry, bottles and other projectiles were thrown.

Large and peaceful demonstrations have taken place outside the embassy in recent days, as widespread protests – sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police – spread from Iran to countries across the globe.

“While the majority of those who attended the embassy on Sunday continued to act responsibly, a significant group who arrived actively sought to confront officers and protestors from groups they were not in agreement with,” the Met said on Sunday night.

Angry protesters could be seen shouting and pushing against officers who had formed a line in front of the embassy, with footage shared online showing violent altercations breaking out among those in the crowd.

One clip showed two officers wrestling a protester to the ground who appears to have broken through the police line.

The crowds chanted “Death to the Islamic Republic” and waved what was formerly Iran’s national flag, prior to the revolution in 1979. Red paint was also thrown on the embassy.

By 7.30pm, the crowds had been cleared from the area outside the Iranian embassy, but handful of police officers remained outside the building. There was little sign of the scenes from earlier in the day, except for a few battered posters, one bearing a photo of Amini and another bearing the message: “Stop execution in Iran.”

Riot police cordoned off Kilburn Road, near the Islamic Centre of England, with mounted police reportedly stationed behind the lines of shielded officers.

People stood peacefully before the lines of riot police, raising their fingers in peace signs and photographs of Amini above the crowd as they chanted her name, as well as “freedom for Iran”, according to The Guardian.

More follows...