Police have launched an investigation into the collapse of a tree in an Essex park which killed a seven-year-old girl and left a six-year-old girl fighting for her life in hospital over the weekend.

Three more children were injured when the tree, reportedly held up by metal poles, fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

Dozens of people saw the incident and about 40-50 people rushed to try and lift the tree, a witness said.

“An investigation into the circumstances around the partial collapse of a tree in Southend is continuing,” Essex Police said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Accountant Ishan Madan, 39, from Westcliff-on-Sea, was taking part in a cricket match nearby when he heard a “horrendous, screeching scream”.

“Everyone ran towards the clubhouse, where the tree is.

“The tree had snapped and I think there were four children, the fifth one was slightly further away, I think she’d been hit by a branch.

“Two of them were under a smaller branch, they were rescued easily, and unfortunately, the other two girls, they were stuck under this massive tree.

open image in gallery Chalkwell Park is a popular recreational grounds in Southend-on-sea ( Penelope Barritt/Shutterstock )

“So we got bystanders to help, it must have been 40 to 50 people who then tried to lift the fallen tree up and to our horror, these two little girls, poor girls, were stuck underneath it. Their mother was on the corner. It was horrendous.”

The park remains open to the public but a cordon is in place as the investigation is underway.

Members of the public continue to lay flowers in an area policed have marked out for tributes.

“This was a devastating incident and our heartfelt thoughts remain with the family, those injured, and everyone affected. We understand the strength of feeling locally surrounding this tragedy,” said Cllr Daniel Cowan, leader of the council.

“The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances around the collapse of the tree, and we want thorough answers so it would be inappropriate for the council to comment further or pre-empt their findings at this time.

“Our focus must be on supporting the community and allowing the investigation to provide the answers we all need.”

Police said the six-year-old girl injured in the incident remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“I know many will be thinking of her today and she is in the right place, receiving urgent and around-the-clock care surrounded by her family,” Essex Police assistant chief constable Lucy Morris said.

“Sadly, her condition is still very serious at this time.”

Chalkwell Park is a recreational ground that covers 27 hectares and contains a number of flower gardens, two children’s playgrounds, a skate park, and football, cricket, basketball and tennis grounds.