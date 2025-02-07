Missing teenagers may have travelled to London, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have appealed to the public for help in tracing two 14-year-old boys reported missing in Glasgow.

Tolas Hammeed and Suliman Adam were last seen on Shettleston Road at about 5.35pm on Monday, before they boarded a number 19 First Bus headed towards the city centre.

Police said the pair may have travelled to London.

Tolas is described as being 5ft 7in tall with short black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a white school shirt, black school trousers and a black Canada Goose puffer jacket.

Suliman is described as being 5ft 10in tall with short black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit and white and grey trainers.

Sergeant Darren Taylor said: “We need to make sure Tolas and Suliman are safe and we are asking the public to get in touch if they have seen them or have any information of their whereabouts.

“We believe they may have travelled to London, so if anyone has had sightings of them boarding other transport such as buses or trains, then please contact police.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who can help to call 101, quoting reference number 1434 of February 4, 2025.