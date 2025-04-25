Police preparing for a busy weekend in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are preparing for a busy weekend as millions are set to descend on London to attend sporting fixtures, ceremonial events and protests.

A strong police presence will be deployed at key sites as Saturday sees events to mark St George’s Day, the first of two FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, boxing at the Tottenham Stadium and a protest by the Just Stop Oil (JSO) environmental group in Westminster.

Then thousands of runners take part in the mini-marathon on Saturday before the full London Marathon a day later when the second FA Cup semi-final also kicks off at Wembley.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the policing operation, described it as “the sort of weekend where London comes to life as millions make plans to enjoy the city and the many events taking place”.

He also cautioned anyone who may be out to cause trouble and urged the public to stay alert.

JSO previously declared that Saturday’s protest set for Parliament Square is the last time it will take “resistance to the street”, claiming it has won its demand to end new oil and gas.

In the past three years, JSO activists have been arrested for numerous direct action protests, including disrupting a West End performance of The Tempest, blocking roads, pouring paint on a robot at a Tesla shop and spraying orange powder on Stonehenge.

Mr Valentine said: “Our role is to provide a reassuring presence, to ensure that events and other gatherings take place safely and securely, and to respond to any incidents or offences.

“Where we’re dealing with protest we will intervene decisively if individuals cross the line into criminality.

“We will be keeping a close eye on any attempt to cause serious disruption and dealing swiftly with those intent on doing so.

“I’d like to remind anyone attending an event this weekend to stay alert and keep your eyes and ears open.

“Report anything that doesn’t feel right, no matter how insignificant it might be, to a steward or an officer.

“If you’re in any doubt, please act.”

JSO has invited supporters to “converge on the streets of London” on Saturday but added “this will be a lower-risk action and we won’t be pushing for arrest”.

Last month, six JSO protesters, including the group’s co-founder Roger Hallam, won reductions at the Court of Appeal in their jail terms for their roles in protests in 2022.

They have accused the UK of having “oppressive anti-protest laws”.

Activists staged actions that blocked major roads across the country in 2022, including protests that took place over four days in November when they climbed gantries above the M25 forcing it to close in several places, causing chaos for motorists.

When asked last month whether the Government had agreed to JSO’s demand of “shutting down the North Sea”, a spokesman said: “It’s clearly not the case.”

Asked whether the Government accepted it had “handed them a win”, he said: “No.

“It is obviously up to them to decide how they want to conduct their operations, although I’m sure there will be plenty of members of the public happy to hear that they will be causing less disruption in the future.”