Police dress as Batman and Robin to foil scammers on bridge in London

Undercover police used a novel tactic to arrest two scammers in London – by disguising themselves as Batman and Robin.

Inspector Darren Watson and Police Constable Abdi Osman had to “think outside the box” to catch the culprits, since the officers’ faces had become too well known.

Wearing their superhero costumes, they swooped to detain the two men on Westminster Bridge, where gangs target tourists with games known as the “three-cups challenge” or “shell game”.

Eugen Stocia, 32, and Constica-Gherorghe Barbu, 53, were arrested by Mr Watson, dressed as Batman, and Pc Osman, as Robin, on February 15.

Mr Watson, responsible for local neighbourhood policing in Lambeth North West, said: “We know that two repeat offenders have been operating on Westminster Bridge and have come to recognise me and my team from our patrols.

“I knew that if we were going to catch them we would have to think outside the box, and then I remembered that I had Batman and Robin costumes to hand which could come in useful.

“Although dressing up may not be the most conventional policing method, we were thrilled to see that in this case it worked perfectly and the team were able to get some great results, taking these people off the street and protecting tourists and Londoners from being fleeced.”

Barbu was convicted of providing the facilities to gamble on February 17, at Croydon Magistrates’ Court, and was fined £925.

Stocia was convicted in his absence of providing the facilities to gamble at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 10 after failing to appear in court.

The Metropolitan Police said a warrant is out for his arrest.