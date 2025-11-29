Man charged with attempting to murder police officer with knife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer in Northern Ireland with a knife.

Eoin Carlin, 21, from Collon Lane in Londonderry, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

It followed an incident in which police officers were attacked at a property in the early hours of Thursday.

One officer was stabbed in the leg and there was an attempt to stab another in the chest.

Carlin appeared via videolink from the custody suite at Waterside PSNI station.

He was charged with eight offences: attempted murder, assault of a police officer, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding, attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of a weapon, possession of a class C drug and possession of a class B drug.

He told the court he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court she could connect Carlin to the offences.

A defence solicitor said his client had a history of mental health issues and had during police interviews expressed concern about the officer who was injured.

He also said Carlin was unaware he was dealing with police officers when the incident occurred.

Outlining the facts to the court, the detective constable said police had attended the address at Collon Lane in the early hours of Thursday.

After officers spoke to Carlin through an open window, he became aggressive and punched one on the nose, the court was told.

The detective constable said officers then entered the property and Carlin was standing with one arm behind his back in the living room. He refused to comply when asked to show his hands.

She said he then lashed out with a hunting knife with a five-inch blade, striking an officer in the torso.

She said the officer had reported “feeling pressure” from the knife against their body armour.

The detective said Carlin lashed out a second time and an officer was stabbed below the knee.

He was then restrained and brought under control, the court heard.

District Judge Steven Keown asked about the condition of the officers.

He was told the officer who was stabbed in the leg had required six stitches and is currently off work.

The court was told that the officer who had been attacked with the knife in the torso remained on duty.

There was no application for bail.

Carlin was remanded in custody until December 18.

Another man has previously appeared in court to face separate charges relating to the same police operation on Thursday.

Connlan Boyle, 20, from Rosskeen Park, Derry, appeared in court on Friday charged with three counts of assault on police, two counts of assault on a police designated person, and possession of a class B controlled drug.

The court heard he had punched and spat in the face of police at the property in Collon Lane but was not connected to the stabbing incident.

He was remanded into custody.

Following the incidents on Thursday, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton publicly raised concerns about the number of attacks on police officers in Northern Ireland.