Police will explore civil routes to tackle secret vloggers filming women on nights out after a criminal investigation into the incidents collapsed.

Greater Manchester Police opened a probe into the ‘Manchester nightlife’ videos in 2024 following an investigation into the “creepy” footage. The videos – which racked up millions of views across social media – show women who are often in a vulnerable state.

The footage is usually taken without their knowledge and then uploaded them to social media, where the women are ridiculed.

A man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassment in November 2024 in what police said was first arrest of its kind in the country. In a statement on Wednesday, the force said it would be taking no further action against the suspect due to “limitations within the current legislation”.

Greater Manchester Police said it would consider civil action over the 'Manchester nightlife' videos ( Greater Manchester Police )

The Independent understands there is currently no provision in law to successfully prosecute for covert filming of this nature.

However, Greater Manchester Police said it would be exploring “other routes of taking action” alongside Manchester City Council.

Superintendent Nicola Williams said GMP had taken the reports “really seriously” and “no stone was left unturned” during the investigation.

“Predatory behaviour is completely unacceptable, and tackling this has been a priority for our night time economy policing operation,” she added.

The “nightlife” videos trend, where women are filmed unknowingly and posted online, has been replicated in cities across the UK including London, Liverpool, and Leeds.

An investigation in 2024 previously revealed how vloggers were using social media channels to direct viewers towards private, subscriber-only spaces where more explicit material was uploaded.

Police arrested an individual in connection with the investigation and seized his devices, which were then forensically examined.

Supt Williams added: “We are committed to ensuring nights out are safe for everyone and encourage anyone who is subjected to unwanted behaviour to report this to us.

“We will listen, you will be believed, and we will investigate all lines of enquiry.”