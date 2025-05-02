Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after two teenagers stabbed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after two other teenagers were seriously injured in a stabbing in Merseyside.

The victims, a 14-year-old girl and a boy, 15, remain in a stable condition in hospital following the incident in Whitefield Drive, Westvale, Kirkby, on Wednesday.

A Merseyside Police spokesman previously said the boy suffered a number of stab wounds to the body and the girl suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives believe the stabbing may be linked to an earlier dispute between youths.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place after his arrest on Thursday, the force said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Youth Remand court on Friday.

A second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Section 18 wounding with intent and remains in custody for questioning.

A Section 60 order, which gives officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals across the area and designed to prevent serious violence, remains in place in the Kirkby area until 6pm on Friday, the force said.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: “Even though we have made arrests and a charge, our investigation remains ongoing.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Knives have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we will continue to do everything within our powers to find the people carrying and using weapons and bringing them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on X, formerly Twitter; Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook; call 101; or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 25000358289.