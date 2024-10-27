Police search for mother and baby who vanished from Luton Travelodge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a mother and her three-month-old baby who vanished after leaving a hotel 10 days ago.

Anka, 29, and the baby were reported to Bedfordshire Police after leaving the Travelodge Luton, shortly before 11am on 17 October.

Anka vanished after leaving Travelodge Luton with her baby ( Bedfordshire Police )

Police said they have become concerned for their welfare and on Sunday launched an appeal for the public’s support in locating Anka and her baby.

Police described Anka as wearing a black zip up top, jeans and black trainers when she vanished. She was carrying a red and green bag.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We would urge the community to avoid speculating and sharing misinformation around this case.

“The best way to support our efforts is to share our appeal and report any sightings immediately.”

You can do report any sightings by calling 101 or reporting online quoting reference 256 of 23 October.