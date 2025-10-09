Urgent appeal to trace woman missing after walking her Chihuahua
Melissa, 51, disappeared on Tuesday while with her brown Chihuahua
Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a missing woman who vanished while walking her Chihuahua.
Melissa, 51, disappeared after she was last seen on Tuesday at around 8pm in Cowley, Oxfordshire. Police said she is missing with her small brown Chihuahua, which is wearing a harness.
She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches with black hair, and officers said she could be wearing glasses. Thames Valley Police said she usually wears a black waterproof jacket and trousers.
Officers are now urging anyone with any information on her whereabouts or wellbeing to get in touch urgently.
Commenting on the force’s social media post, dozens of worried neighbours and friends shared their concerns. The post has been shared nearly 600 times.
“If you have any information, please contact TVP quoting reference 43250512899.”