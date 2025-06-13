Police come under attack for fifth night in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have come under attack for a fifth consecutive night in Northern Ireland, in what has been dubbed a “week of shame” for the region.

Petrol bombs were thrown at riot police deployed in Portadown on Friday night after a senior officer said there would be “scaled up” policing presence across Northern Ireland in anticipation of further disorder over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the mobilisation, which would include officers sent over from Scotland, was “to reassure our communities and protect our streets”.

Disorder started in Ballymena on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the Co Antrim town at the weekend, and continued throughout the week.

The unrest and riotous behaviour spread to other towns including Larne, Belfast and Coleraine.

A number of homes were targeted, and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said about 50 households have received assistance across the week, and 14 families provided with emergency accommodation.

The focus of the violence shifted to Portadown on Thursday and continued on Friday – although at a lower intensity than scenes observed earlier in the week.

Sixty-three police officers have been injured in the sustained disorder which led political leaders to call for calm during a meeting of the British Irish Council in Newcastle, Co Down, on Friday.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said everyone is condemning the disorder and calling for it to stop.

“What we have seen over the last four days has been devastation, has been horrific for those people targeted – this is women and children, these are families, at the brunt of racist, violent attacks, and it is wrong on every level,” she said.

“The whole of the Executive is united on that front.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described a “difficult time for Northern Ireland” with “disgraceful scenes of violent disorder”, and said her thoughts are with the residents of the areas affected.

Additional police officers from Scotland will support the Police Service of Northern Ireland after a mutual aid request.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said it was an illustration of how cooperation between police forces is “absolutely essential”.

While disorder in Ballymena raged across Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night, it appeared to have abated on Thursday. However, there was still disorder in Portadown.

There have also been incidents in other towns, including the burning of Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday and an arson attack on a house in Coleraine in the early hours of Friday from which a man and woman, and four young children escaped.

It is being treated by police as arson with a racially motivated hate element.

Twenty-two police officers were injured in overnight disorder in Portadown after they came under sustained attack with heavy masonry, fireworks and beer kegs in the Co Armagh town on Thursday.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder in Portadown.

There was also sporadic disorder elsewhere in Northern Ireland on Thursday night, following mainly peaceful protests, including in the Templemore Avenue area of east Belfast, where bricks were thrown through the windows of two houses in Avoniel Road in what police have called a racially motivated attack.

A small fire at the Manse Road roundabout in Newtownabbey was also reported, and anti-immigration hate graffiti is being investigated in Newtownards.

Meanwhile, a house fire in the Mount Street area of Coleraine which led to the evacuation of a family with three young children is being treated as deliberate and a racially motivated hate crime.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said that since violence erupted in Ballymena on Monday, 63 officers have been injured.

Federation chairman Liam Kelly said it has been “a week of shame with appalling levels of unrest in towns and cities”.

“Burning people out of their homes, attacking a leisure centre, and the specific targeting of individuals and property fuelled by overt racism and prejudice, is totally deplorable,” he said.

“Yet again, our overstretched police officers have also been attacked with petrol bombs, bricks and fireworks as they sought to keep people safe and maintain law and order.

“They have held the line with great courage and professionalism and are owed a debt of gratitude by this community.

“They went to the aid of vulnerable people, have prevented further savage attacks and have undoubtedly saved lives.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher warned on Thursday that his officers would be coming after the “bigots and racists” behind the disorder.

He also said that the young girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in Ballymena at the weekend had been “further traumatised” by the rioting across the week.