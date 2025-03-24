Police investigate after email leads to school closures in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of schools in Northern Ireland have been closed due to a “security concern”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was liaising with the Metropolitan Police in London after an email had been sent to schools in Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and Co Antrim.

Some schools posted messages on social media advising parents that they had closed.

One political representative said it is believed as many as nine schools could have been impacted.

A PSNI statement said: “Police received reports today, Monday March 24, of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle.

“As a result of this email, we are conducting inquiries and liaising with the schools in question, and also with the Metropolitan Police in London.”

In a post on social media, Holy Cross College in Strabane, Co Tyrone said: “Unfortunately the school has had to close today due to a security concern.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning.”

The same message was posted on the Facebook account of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Meanwhile, Erne Integrated College in Co Fermanagh posted: “Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up.

“We are open as normal, after the all-clear was given by the PSNI.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said it was “particularly reprehensible” to target schools.

She said: “Threats issued against what we believe to be nine schools across Northern Ireland are to be unequivocally condemned.

“Whilst we await more detail as to their credibility, such threats are unacceptable and have no place in our society.

“Targeting schools – places of learning, personal growth, and friendship for young people – is particularly reprehensible.”

Ms Erskine added: “I commend the leadership of the affected schools for their swift and responsible response in prioritising the safety and wellbeing of their pupils and staff.

“Their professionalism and dedication in the face of this situation is testament to their commitment to their school community.

“My thoughts are with all the pupils, parents and staff impacted by this incident and subsequent school closures.

“No child should have their education disrupted in this manner, and no family should have to endure the fear and uncertainty caused by such reckless actions.

“The PSNI must act swiftly to identify the culprit behind this.”

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said on X: “Appalling to see NI schools closed because of a security threat, including Cross & Passion College in Ballycastle in North Antrim.

“I trust the police get on top of this situation quickly and that concerns of parents, staff and pupils can be allayed.”

In a social media post, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Concerning that schools across NI have been affected by a security threat.

“An update from the PSNI and Education Authority is due to be issued shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said it was aware of reports of an email sent to schools.

The spokesperson added: “PSNI are conducting inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”